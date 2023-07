Twin Russian strikes on Ukrainian city kill 5, injure dozens a day after drone attack on Moscow Twin Russian missile attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih have killed at least five people and left dozens injured. The strikes came after three drones headed for Moscow were shot down by Russian air defenses, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying that war was "returning" to Russia - without directly referencing the drone attack. Ramy Inocencio has the story.