Live

Watch CBSN Live

Twin blasts kill at least 38 in Istanbul

Turkey is holding a day of national mourning after twin bombings killed at least 38 and injured 155 in Istanbul. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins CBSN from Istanbul with more on who could have been behind the attacks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.