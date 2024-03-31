Twin artists, and the healing power of art Joe and Will Lawrance were identical twins who shared most everything, including an incredible gift for artistic expression. They also each suffered depression that led them to take their own lives. Now, their parents, Mark and Jan Lawrance, want their late sons to be remembered for their remarkable artwork (now on display at the Indy Art Center in Indianapolis), which they hope will give comfort and inspiration to others. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports. (If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.)