Turmoil in Iraq pushing up U.S. gas prices

The cost of a gallon of gas is already six cents higher than it was a year ago. Traders are worried about the potential loss of production from Iraq's southern oil fields, and it's already affecting some U.S. businesses. Anna Werner reports.
