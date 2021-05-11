Turkish leader fails to comfort sobbing girl while giving speech In this raw video, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a weeping-and-saluting 6-year-old girl brought on stage while he was delivering a speech at his ruling party's congress in the city of Kahramanmaras. After trying to comfort Amine Tiras by kissing her on both cheeks, Erdogan told the crowd: "She has the Turkish flag in her pocket. If she becomes a martyr, God willing, this flag will be draped on her." Some people were appalled and took to Twitter to criticize the president.