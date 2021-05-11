Live

Watch CBSN Live

Turkish leader fails to comfort sobbing girl while giving speech

In this raw video, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a weeping-and-saluting 6-year-old girl brought on stage while he was delivering a speech at his ruling party's congress in the city of Kahramanmaras. After trying to comfort Amine Tiras by kissing her on both cheeks, Erdogan told the crowd: "She has the Turkish flag in her pocket. If she becomes a martyr, God willing, this flag will be draped on her." Some people were appalled and took to Twitter to criticize the president.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.