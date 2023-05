Turkey heading to runoff vote in presidential race Turkey is heading for a runoff in its presidential elections after voters failed to give either incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, more than 50% of the vote for an outright victory. CBS News reporter Pinar Sevinclidir joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" from Istanbul with the latest on the election results.