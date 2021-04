Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO defends Daraprim price hike When Turing Pharmaceuticals bought a 62-year-old drug called Daraprim in August, the company immediately raised the price of one pill from $13.50 to $750. The increase drew protests in the medical community from those concerned that many patients will no longer be able to afford the drug. Don Dahler spoke to Turing CEO Martin Shkreli, who says the move is simply a smart business decision.