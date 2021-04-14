Tulsi Gabbard: I don't fear Clintons Bernie Sanders supporter, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who resigned her position as vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee to endorse the Vermont senator, tells CBS News that while people warned her not to defy the Clintons, she doesn't fear potential retaliation. Gabbard also discussed the state of the primary fight and stressed that Sanders still has a path to the Democratic nomination despite trailing Hillary Clinton in delegates. Gabbard joined CBS News' Demarco Morgan to discuss the 2016 Democratic race.