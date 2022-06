Tulsa shooting on hospital campus kills four: CBS News Flash June 2, 2022 A mass shooting on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma left four people dead. Police say the gunman also died, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A third and fourth round of baby formula shipments will be sent to the U.S., from London and Australia. And Queen Elizabeth is crownless in a portrait released by Buckingham Palace as celebrations begin marking her 70 years on the throne.