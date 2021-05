Scholars excavate scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to "reconstruct a suppressed history" A team of scholars is in the process of excavating grounds in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in hopes of better documenting the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Phoebe Stubblefield, Ph.D., a University of Florida forensic anthropologist leading the excavation project, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the significance of the project and what it means for the victims' families.