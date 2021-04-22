Live

Tulsa police officer charged after fatal shooting

Prosecutors in Tulsa, Oklahoma issued an arrest warrant Thursday for police officer Betty Shelby. Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher, sparking outrage and protests in Tulsa. CEO of Viollis Group International Paul Viollis joins CBSN to discuss.
