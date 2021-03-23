Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tulsa cop allegedly shoots, kills daughter's boyfriend

Tulsa, Okla. police say one of their own, 24-year veteran Shannon Kepler, gunned down his daughter's boyfriend in the street. The victim, Jeremy Lake, was 19 years old. Emory Brian reports for CBS News from Tulsa.
