CBS News App
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Tsunami advisory in effect for U.S. West Coast after volcanic eruption
Trump to rally in Arizona as heated GOP Senate primary is underway
Southeast braces for snow and ice as "Saskatchewan screamer" hits U.S.
Novak Djokovic back in detention as he fights deportation from Australia
Residents urged to keep windows closed after fire at N.J. chemical warehouse
Buttigieg says parenthood "creates a different sense of urgency"
U.S. says Russia is creating possible "pretext for invasion" of Ukraine
Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday
CDC updates guidance on best masks to protect against COVID-19
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Tsunami advisory issued for U.S. West Coast
A tsunami advisory was in effect Saturday for the West Coast of the United States and Alaska after a volcano erupted in the Pacific. "A Tsunami is occurring," the National Weather Service's National Tsunami Warning Center said.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On