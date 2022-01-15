Live

Tsunami advisory issued for U.S. West Coast

A tsunami advisory was in effect Saturday for the West Coast of the United States and Alaska after a volcano erupted in the Pacific. "A Tsunami is occurring," the National Weather Service's National Tsunami Warning Center said.
