TSA seizes record number of firearms in carry-ons Air travelers know - or should know - there are lots of things you aren't supposed to take aboard a fight, including various liquids, spray cans and toys. But the TSA has seen a big jump in the number of firearms coming into airport checkpoints. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins "CBS This Morning" to identify top airports where firearms were found, break down the serious consequences and the effort to shorten the long wait times on security lines.