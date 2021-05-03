Live

Watch CBSN Live

TSA gains popular following on Instagram

The TSA has become an unlikely star on Instagram with a huge number of followers. It's funny and educational posts are an effort to share what can and cannot be brought onto planes. The account has more than 3 million likes. Kris Van Cleave reports.
