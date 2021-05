TSA administrator on additional training for agency, holiday travel AAA expects 50.9 million travelers to hit the roads, rails and sky for Thanksgiving journeys of at least 50 miles. The busy travel week comes after CBS News learned security screeners missed prohibited items at least 70 percent of the time at airport checkpoints during undercover testing. New TSA Administrator David Pekoske joins "CBS This Morning" with more on what the TSA is doing to keep travelers safe.