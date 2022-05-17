Watch CBS News

Trump's Truth Social fails to produce ad revenue

Former President Trump's Truth Social site has yet to generate any ad revenue, according to a new regulatory filing for the business. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joined CBS News' Mola Lenghi and Tanya Rivero to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.