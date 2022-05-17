CBS News App
Biden says "hate will not prevail" after meeting with victims' families in Buffalo
Watch Live: Johnny Depp's attorney continues cross-examination of Amber Heard
Pentagon officials testify at first public UFO hearing in more than 50 years
2022 primaries: The statewide races to watch Tuesday
Friends and survivors remember "beautiful" Buffalo shooting victims
It's about to get more expensive to take out federal student loans
House Democrats introduce $28 million bill to address baby formula shortage
Wisconsin GOP sued for submitting false electors in 2020 election
Airport vendor draws scrutiny for selling $27 beer at LaGuardia
Trump's Truth Social fails to produce ad revenue
Former President Trump's Truth Social site has yet to generate any ad revenue, according to a new regulatory filing for the business. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joined CBS News' Mola Lenghi and Tanya Rivero to discuss.
