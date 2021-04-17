Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump's ex-butler calls for Obama to be killed

The U.S. Secret Service has launched an investigation after Donald Trump's ex-butler called for the death of President Obama. Anthony Senecal worked for Trump for almost 30 years. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more on the threats against the president.
