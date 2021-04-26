Trump's cabinet confirmations Senate confirmation hearings for departments and agencies including State, Justice, and the CIA are set to begin next week. The Senate will determine if President-elect Donald Trump's nominees will officially become members of his cabinet. Sarah Isgur, Spokeswoman for Attorney General-Designate Senator Jeff Sessions, Lynda Tran, CBSN political contributor, democratic strategist, and the founding partner at 270 strategies, and Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today join CBSN to discuss.