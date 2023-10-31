Trump's 14th Amendment trial in Colorado focuses on his eligibility for 2024 election A lawsuit in Colorado is challenging former President Donald Trump's eligibility for the state's presidential ballot next year. The suit says he shouldn't be allowed to run for president because he allegedly violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars someone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the country from holding federal office. CBS News election law expert and political contributor David Becker discussed the constitutional implications of the trial.