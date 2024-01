Trump wins big at Iowa caucuses with voter turnout lower than 2016 amid frigid temperatures Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy bowed out of the Republican race for president after Iowa caucusgoers pushed former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley one step closer to the general election. CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small looks at the next steps in the presidential race.