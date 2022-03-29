White House records reveal gap in Trump's phone call logs on January 6 CBS News and The Washington Post have obtained White House records of former President Trump's activities on the day of the January 6 Capitol attack. They reveal a more than 7-hour gap in entries in his call log and daily diary, raising questions about what Trump was doing at the time and whether he was making calls on so-called burner phones, which are disposable and untraceable. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane have the latest.