Trump: We'll take our order "through the system" Hours before Tuesday night's arguments, President Trump appeared to shift his stance toward the judiciary, saying he wanted his order to be tested in the courts. Sarah Isgur Flores, spokesman for Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, and Hari Sevugan, former DNC National Communications director, join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with their perspectives on Trump's ban and senate confirmation hearings.