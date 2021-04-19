Live

Trump tweets: Mike Pence is my VP pick

Donald Trump made the announcement most media organizations were expecting Friday morning, naming Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his vice presidential candidate. The announcement was delayed due to an attack in Nice, France. Major Garrett has more.
