Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump tweets "I am being investigated"

Washington Post Reporter Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN after President Trump tweeted that he is "being investigated." The tweet comes amid a special counsel's ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.