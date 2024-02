Trump turning attention to general election, Haley hoping to defy odds in South Carolina primary South Carolina's GOP primary is Saturday, but former President Donald Trump is already looking past it to his likely November matchup with President Biden. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley, Trump's last remaining Republican challenger, is vying for an upset in her home state despite polling behind Trump by 35 points there. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns, Olivia Rinaldi and Taurean Small have more.