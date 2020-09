Trump to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin despite opposition from state and local officials President Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, where a curfew and the presence of National Guard troops continues after a week of protests and violence. The visit comes in the wake of a White police officer shooting a Black man seven times in the back. State authorities are pushing back on the visit, saying the president's calls for "law and order" may only make things worse. Ben Tracy reports.