Trump to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, as Obama prepares to campaign for Harris

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to the site of the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday with an "extremely enhanced" security apparatus. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is expected to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris starting Thursday. CBS News political correspondent Caitlyn Huey-Burns and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes have the latest.
