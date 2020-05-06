Trump to phase out White House coronavirus task force The White House coronavirus task force may soon be disbanded, according to President Trump. The remarks, which he made while touring a mask production facility in Arizona, seemingly caught Dr. Anthony Fauci by surprise. The move comes as projections for the pandemic predict deaths will increase as the country begins to reopen. Paula Reid reports on the rift between Trump and his medical experts, and the recent whistleblower complaint from a government doctor who said Mr. Trump tried to pressure him into promoting unsubstantiated treatments.