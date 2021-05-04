Live

Trump to make national address on Afghanistan

Tonight, President Trump will address the nation to unveil the "path forward" in Afghanistan. He is expected to deploy an additional 4,000 troops. CBSN political contributor Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN with more.
