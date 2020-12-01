Trump to campaign in Georgia ahead of January Senate runoffs President Trump is expected to campaign in Georgia on Saturday on behalf of Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The party is working to mobilize voters amid concerns that the president's efforts to undermine trust in the electoral process could depress turnout in the January 5th runoff elections. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's political reporter Greg Bluestein joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.