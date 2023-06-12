Trump to be arraigned Tuesday, pledges to stay in 2024 presidential race even if convicted Sources close to former President Donald Trump's legal team say they expect him to plead not guilty on Tuesday after he was indicted in a federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents. Over the weekend, they say Trump was frustrated and defiant, privately telling several allies that he will never quit the presidential race, even if he's convicted. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe have more.