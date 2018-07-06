Trump to announce SCOTUS nominee, attend NATO meeting, visit U.K and meet with Putin in a span of less than two weeks It's a busy beginning to July for President Trump: He will announce his Supreme Court nominee, attend a NATO meeting, visit Britain and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller and NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe, join "Red & Blue" to discuss how the White House is managing the major domestic and foreign policy initiatives.