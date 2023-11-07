Trump testimony likely didn't help his prospects in civil fraud trial, legal expert says Testifying under oath in a New York courtroom with the fate of his family's business empire on the line, former President Donald Trump lashed out against the judicial forces that put him there. Trump has already been found liable for fraud, a word he lobbed at the judge overseeing the civil trial against him. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman offers insight and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has more on Trump's testimony.