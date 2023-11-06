Watch CBS News

Trump takes the stand in New York civil fraud trial, clashes with Judge Arthur Engoron

Former President Donald Trump is testifying in a Manhattan courtroom Monday in the civil fraud case filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which could determine the fate of his business empire. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa is in court watching Trump's testimony and professor John C. Coffee, the director of Columbia University's Center on Corporate Governance, joins CBS News with an analysis of what the case could mean for Trump and his company.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.