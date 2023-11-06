Trump takes the stand in New York civil fraud trial, clashes with Judge Arthur Engoron Former President Donald Trump is testifying in a Manhattan courtroom Monday in the civil fraud case filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which could determine the fate of his business empire. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa is in court watching Trump's testimony and professor John C. Coffee, the director of Columbia University's Center on Corporate Governance, joins CBS News with an analysis of what the case could mean for Trump and his company.