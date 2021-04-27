Trump tells Senate GOP: "Go nuclear" for Neil Garsuch if you need to President Donald Trump hopes that Neil Gorsuch is quickly approved to join the Supreme Court, even if it requires the Senate to implement a "nuclear-option". The option allows the Senate to approve nominees with only 51 votes, but does not typically apply to Supreme Court nominees. Former Clinton White House Deputy Staff Secretary David Goodfriend discusses the Democratic plans to potentially block Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.