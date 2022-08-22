Watch CBS News

Trump team considers legal options regarding evidence from Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is expected to file a motion in court seeking the appointment of a neutral arbiter to review and possibly return evidence collected during the FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is facing a deadline to submit redactions for the affidavit. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the investigation.
