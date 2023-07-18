Trump team asks to schedule trial over classified documents after 2024 election Judge Aileen Cannon said an order would come "promptly" on scheduling for the Trump classified documents case after a pretrial hearing Tuesday. During the hearing the Trump team proposed that a trial be scheduled in mid-November 2024, just after the presidential election. CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides, CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates, CBS News reporter Robert Legare and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane have the latest.