Trump touts tax reform at Pennsylvania rally

President Trump pitched his tax plan Wednesday to truckers outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as his administration tries to persuade Congress to pass legislation. Mr. Trump claimed his policy is pro-family, pro-business and pro-growth.
