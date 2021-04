Trump tax plan: Wealthy would pay more, some would pay nothing Presidential candidate Donald Trump told Scott Pelley on Sunday night's “60 Minutes” that his new tax proposal means low-income Americans will pay nothing. Trump's lead in the Republican presidential race has nearly vanished, according to an NBC/Wall Street Journal nationwide poll. It shows Dr. Ben Carson is just one point behind Trump, with Sen. Marco Rubio and former CEO Carly Fiorina tied for third. Major Garrett reports.