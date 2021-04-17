Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump tasked with unifying the Republican party

After a fractured GOP primary season, Donald Trump must now try to unify the Republican party as the presumptive nominee. Slate chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie and former political reporter Erin McPike join CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.