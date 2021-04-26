Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump takes on 115th Congress on its first day

Tuesday marked the first day of the 115th Congress-- and it an eventful one. CBS News Senior Political Editor Steve Chaggaris joins CBSN with the latest on the new Congress' first day -- and the latest on Trump's transition.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.