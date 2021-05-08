Live

Trump takes credit for strong job report

Employers added 228,000 jobs in November, and the White House was quick to take credit for the numbers, which was more than expected. Seth Harris, former deputy U.S. secretary of labor under former President Obama, joins CBSN to discuss.
