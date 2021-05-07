Live

Trump takes aim at North Korea during Asia trip

President Trump reassured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the U.S. commitment to ally Japan is ironclad, and he defended his tough talk on North Korea, during the first part of his trip to Asia. Margaret Brennan reports.
