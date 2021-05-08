Trump takes aim at Al Franken but stays quiet about Roy Moore President Trump has tip-toed around Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, but Friday he dove tweet-first into the Al Franken sexual misconduct case. He attacked the democratic senator from Minnesota on Twitter, leading reporters to ask whether sexual misconduct allegations against Mr. Trump should be investigated as well. His spokeswoman responded, "Sen. Franken has admitted wrongdoing, the president hasn't." Chief White House correspondent Major Garrett has more.