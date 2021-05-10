Live

Trump swears in new HHS Secretary Alex Azar

Azar, a former drug company executive, takes over the Department of Health and Human Services following the resignation of Tom Price. Mr. Trump tasked him with combating the opioid crisis and reining in drug prices.
