Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump supporters react to fiery press conference

In President Trump's news conference, he blamed the media, Congress, intelligence agencies and Hillary Clinton for his rough first four weeks in office. As Omar Villafranca reports, that's exactly what his supporters wanted to hear.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.