Trump strategy shift in Ohio?

Donald Trump's campaign has severed ties with Ohio Republican Chairman Matt Borges, arguing that Borges has been disloyal to the GOP nominee. CBS News digital journalist Jacqueline Alemany joins CBSN with more details.
