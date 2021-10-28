Trump statement makes waves in Virginia governor's race After supporters of former President Trump interrupted President Biden's appearance at a rally for Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat running for governor of Virginia, Mr. Trump released a statement saying, "see you soon!" Washington Post political reporter Laura Vozzella spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the impact on Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign, and Youngkin's political ad featuring a mother who wanted a book banned from schools.