Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump statement makes waves in Virginia governor's race

After supporters of former President Trump interrupted President Biden's appearance at a rally for Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat running for governor of Virginia, Mr. Trump released a statement saying, "see you soon!" Washington Post political reporter Laura Vozzella spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the impact on Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign, and Youngkin's political ad featuring a mother who wanted a book banned from schools.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.