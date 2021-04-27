Live

Trump speaks to supporters at Florida rally

President Trump spoke at a campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Florida. He spoke about campaign promises and slammed the media for reporting what he called "fake news." CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins CBSN from Florida to discuss.
